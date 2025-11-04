iOS 26.2 beta now available for developers

Apple released the first iOS 26.2 developer beta today, one day after shipping iOS 26.1 to everyone. Registered developers can install the update now.

It looks like a routine point release that focuses on polish, stability, and small quality-of-life tweaks. The initial build number is 23C5027f. A public beta usually follows soon after the developer seed.

One change is already clear. Apple is adjusting Sleep Score ranges and labels in iOS 26.2 and watchOS 26.2 based on user feedback. The revised bands better match how people feel after a good or poor night’s rest.

iOS 26.1 set the stage for this cycle with a new Liquid Glass appearance preference and expanded language support for Apple Intelligence and AirPods Live Translation. That context helps explain why 26.2 starts by refining details.

What’s new so far

Sleep Score ranges and classifications change in iOS 26.2 and watchOS 26.2 to improve readability and alignment with real-world sleep quality.

No headline features appear in the first seed. Expect bug fixes and performance improvements while testers comb through the build.

How to install the developer beta

Developers can get iOS 26.2 through Settings, then General, then Software Update, after enabling Developer Beta in Beta Updates. You can also download it from the developer portal if you prefer a manual install.

A public beta typically arrives shortly after the developer release. Apple targets a final 26.2 release before year’s end, following the usual schedule for late-year point updates.

If you are updating from 26.0, install 26.1 first. It adds a Liquid Glass opacity toggle and other user-facing improvements, which 26.2 then refines.

Here’s what we know. Developers can start testing iOS 26.2 today. The build focuses on stability, with a notable tweak to Sleep Score. Broader changes, if any, will surface as testers dig in.