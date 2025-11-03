iOS 26.1 released: everything you to need to know

iOS 26.1 is out now with a Liquid Glass toggle, a fix for accidental alarm dismissals, a setting to disable the Lock Screen camera swipe, Apple Music gesture upgrades, a refreshed Apple TV app icon, Apple Intelligence in more languages, Local Capture settings, and more. Learn what’s new, where to find every toggle, and if you should install it today.

Quick summary (TL;DR)

Liquid Glass toggle: Choose Clear or Tinted to reduce transparency across the UI.

Path: Settings → Display & Brightness → Liquid Glass.

Choose or to reduce transparency across the UI. Path: Settings → Display & Brightness → Liquid Glass. Lock Screen camera switch: You can finally turn off swipe-to-open Camera on the Lock Screen.

Path: Settings → Camera → Lock Screen Swipe to Open Camera.

You can finally on the Lock Screen. Path: Settings → Camera → Lock Screen Swipe to Open Camera. Alarms: New “Slide to stop” screen to prevent accidental dismissals. Timers use it too.

New screen to prevent accidental dismissals. Timers use it too. Apple TV rebrand: The Apple TV app icon is new to match the service’s fresh identity.

The app icon is new to match the service’s fresh identity. Apple Music: Swipe left/right on the Now Playing bar (MiniPlayer) to skip or go back.

on the Now Playing bar (MiniPlayer) to skip or go back. Apple Intelligence: Adds 8 languages (Traditional Chinese, Danish, Dutch, Norwegian, Portuguese-Portugal, Swedish, Turkish, Vietnamese).

Adds (Traditional Chinese, Danish, Dutch, Norwegian, Portuguese-Portugal, Swedish, Turkish, Vietnamese). AirPods Live Translation: Adds 5 languages (Chinese—Simplified and Traditional, Italian, Japanese, Korean).

Adds (Chinese—Simplified and Traditional, Italian, Japanese, Korean). Local Capture: New settings to change save location and record audio-only ; gain controls for connected mics.

Path: Settings → General → Local Capture.

New settings to and ; gain controls for connected mics. Path: Settings → General → Local Capture. Other UI touches: Left-aligned folder titles and Settings headers; frosted bars and improved scrubber in Photos; Phone keypad adopts Liquid Glass.

Left-aligned folder titles and Settings headers; frosted bars and improved scrubber in Photos; Phone keypad adopts Liquid Glass. Release timing: iOS 26.1 follows last week’s RC (build 23B82) and is rolling out now via Settings → General → Software Update.

What’s new in iOS 26.1

1) Liquid Glass, but calmer

iOS 26 introduced a bold, glass-like look. Some people love the depth; others find it too see-through. iOS 26.1 adds a toggle so you can keep Liquid Glass but tone it down.

Open Settings → Display & Brightness → Liquid Glass

Pick Clear (more transparent) or Tinted (more opaque, more contrast)

If you struggled with legibility or visual fatigue, Tinted helps by adding opacity across menus and panels. This change lands on iPhone (and also appears across Apple’s platforms).

2) Stop pocket-launching the camera

On the Lock Screen, a left-swipe used to always open Camera. Handy, but easy to trigger by mistake. Now there’s a switch to disable that gesture.

Go to Settings → Camera

Turn Lock Screen Swipe to Open Camera off

You still have the Camera button, the Action button (on supported iPhones), and Control Center—so you won’t lose quick access.

3) Alarms you can’t kill by accident

If you kept tapping Stop instead of Snooze, this will save you: alarms now use “Slide to stop.” It mirrors the classic “slide to unlock,” so you need a deliberate swipe to dismiss. Timers follow the same pattern. Fewer missed mornings, fewer oops moments

4) Apple TV gets a new look (and sound)

Apple rebranded Apple TV+ to Apple TV. iOS 26.1 updates the Apple TV app icon with a colorful style that matches the new brand identity and intro sound composed by Finneas. It’s small but visible across your Home Screen.

5) Apple Music is easier to control with your thumb

You can now swipe left or right on the Now Playing bar (MiniPlayer) at the bottom to move between tracks. It’s quicker than aiming for tiny buttons, especially one-handed. Works on the full Now Playing screen too.

6) Photos and Phone app polish

The Photos app gets a frosted navigation bar and a clearer, pill-shaped video scrubber, which makes long clips easier to scan. The Phone app keypad adopts the Liquid Glass look to match the rest of the system. These are small tweaks that add up.

7) Apple Intelligence expands globally

If you use Apple Intelligence, iOS 26.1 adds support for eight new languages:

Traditional Chinese

Danish

Dutch

Norwegian

Portuguese (Portugal)

Swedish

Turkish

Vietnamese

This expansion was telegraphed at launch and is now rolling out with 26.1 so more people can try Apple’s on-device features.

8) Live Translation on AirPods gets more languages

If you have AirPods Pro 2/3 or AirPods 4 (ANC), Live Translation adds five languages:

Chinese (Mandarin, Simplified)

Chinese (Mandarin, Traditional)

Italian

Japanese

Korean

Download the languages in your AirPods settings first, then conversations translate on the fly, processing stays on your iPhone.

9) Local Capture settings for creators

Recording local audio/video? iOS 26.1 adds controls to make life easier:

Save Location : Pick where recordings go in Files

: Pick where recordings go in Audio Only : Capture just audio if you don’t need video

: Capture just audio if you don’t need video Gain: Adjust input levels when using an external mic

Find it under Settings → General → Local Capture. Handy for podcasters and journalists who want clean audio with predictable file locations.

10) Subtle UI tweaks you’ll notice over a few days

Folder titles on the Home Screen are now left-aligned .

on the Home Screen are now . Settings section headers are left-aligned too for better scanning.

section headers are too for better scanning. Frosted bars in Photos improve legibility, especially on bright images.

bars in improve legibility, especially on bright images. A more cohesive Liquid Glass look reaches the Phone keypad.

Hints of what’s next (under the hood)

iOS 26.1 code points to some groundwork Apple is laying for the coming months:

Third-party AI integrations: Strings in 26.1 change “Report a concern related to ChatGPT” to “…a Third Party.” That suggests Apple is preparing to let you pick other AI providers (like Gemini or Claude) in more places. No timelines yet, but signs are clear.

Strings in 26.1 change “Report a concern related to ChatGPT” to That suggests Apple is preparing to let you pick other AI providers (like Gemini or Claude) in more places. No timelines yet, but signs are clear. MCP for agentic AI: References to Model Context Protocol (MCP) hint at deeper, safer ways for AI to perform tasks across apps and devices. Think: assistants that can actually do things for you, not just suggest them. Again, groundwork—not a user-facing feature today.

References to hint at deeper, safer ways for AI to perform tasks across apps and devices. Think: assistants that can actually do things for you, not just suggest them. Again, groundwork—not a user-facing feature today. Third-party smartwatches: Code mentions Notification Forwarding and related frameworks. That could mean better compatibility for non-Apple watches later. Don’t expect it in 26.1 itself—it looks like early plumbing.

How to download iOS 26.1

Back up first (iCloud or Finder). Plug in and connect to Wi-Fi. Settings → General → Software Update → Download & Install.

Note: Apple posted the RC (release candidate) on Oct 28, 2025 (build 23B82), so today’s public build should match or be newer. If you don’t see the update right away, give it a little time and try again.

Where to find every new toggle (quick paths)

Liquid Glass : Settings → Display & Brightness → Liquid Glass → Clear / Tinted .

: Settings → Display & Brightness → → . Disable Lock Screen Camera swipe : Settings → Camera → Lock Screen Swipe to Open Camera (off).

: Settings → → (off). Alarms “Slide to stop” : When an alarm rings, slide across the banner. (Optional reversal under Settings → Accessibility → Touch → Prefer Single-Touch Actions , if you need taps instead.)

: When an alarm rings, slide across the banner. (Optional reversal under Settings → Accessibility → Touch → , if you need taps instead.) Apple Music swipe : In the app, swipe the MiniPlayer/Now Playing bar to go next/previous.

: In the app, the MiniPlayer/Now Playing bar to go next/previous. Local Capture : Settings → General → Local Capture → Save Location / Audio Only / Gain .

: Settings → General → → . AirPods Live Translation languages: Settings → your AirPods → Translation → Languages.

Update today if you:

Want better readability with Liquid Glass (Tinted mode)

with Liquid Glass (Tinted mode) Keep opening the Camera from the Lock Screen by accident

from the Lock Screen by accident Have missed alarms (Slide to stop helps)

(Slide to stop helps) Use Apple Music a lot and want faster swipes

a lot and want faster swipes Record with external mics or rely on Local Capture

or rely on Local Capture Need Apple Intelligence or Live Translation in new languages

If you’re ultra-cautious about stability, you can wait 48–72 hours to see if any major issues pop up—but 26.1 is tracking as a refinement release, and outlets report it as stable.

Performance, battery life, and privacy

Performance: No big speed changes reported. The UI tweaks don’t add overhead and the Tinted option can improve legibility without affecting responsiveness. (We’ll watch for edge-case reports on older devices.)

No big speed changes reported. The UI tweaks don’t add overhead and the Tinted option can improve without affecting responsiveness. (We’ll watch for edge-case reports on older devices.) Battery: Nothing major indicated in release coverage; expect normal variance on the first day as indexing finishes.

Nothing major indicated in release coverage; expect normal variance on the first day as indexing finishes. Privacy: Live Translation models download locally; processing runs on your iPhone, which keeps conversations private.

Eye strain from Liquid Glass transparency? Try Tinted and/or Accessibility → Reduce Transparency . Early feedback suggested discomfort for some users; Apple’s toggle addresses this directly.

from Liquid Glass transparency? Try and/or . Early feedback suggested discomfort for some users; Apple’s toggle addresses this directly. Oversleeping due to one-tap alarm dismissal? The Slide to stop change is designed to prevent accidental taps.

due to one-tap alarm dismissal? The change is designed to prevent accidental taps. Pocket camera launches? Disable the Lock Screen swipe gesture.

FAQs

How big is the iOS 26.1 download? It varies by device and your current version. Expect a few hundred MBs if you’re on 26.0, larger if you’re coming from an older major build. Use Wi-Fi and keep at least 3–5 GB free. Is 26.1 a must-install? For most people, yes. It fixes real pain points (alarms, Lock Screen camera) and adds useful toggles without changing your habits. If you’re mid-travel or on mission-critical work, you can wait a day. Does it change Siri or add major Apple Intelligence features? Not new headline features for Siri. The notable changes are language expansion and under-the-hood prep for potential third-party AI choices later. Do AirPods features work offline? For Live Translation, languages are downloaded first; then translation runs on-device for privacy. My update isn’t showing. What do I do? Restart, check Wi-Fi/VPN, and try again in a few hours. Staged rollouts are normal. If you used a beta, remove the beta profile first.

Yes, iOS 26.1 is a practical quality-of-life release. You get control over a bold design (without losing it), better alarm safety, a fix for accidental camera launches, and real productivity perks in Music, Photos, and Local Capture. If you rely on Apple Intelligence or Live Translation, the new language coverage is a clear win. The Apple TV branding refresh is a bonus. For most users, it’s an easy green light.

Release notes & developer signal

RC posted: Oct 28, 2025 (23B82), confirming 26.1’s near-final state before today’s public rollout.

Pro tips (nice-to-have)

If Tinted still isn’t enough for your eyes, try Settings → Accessibility → Display & Text Size and enable Increase Contrast and Reduce Transparency .

still isn’t enough for your eyes, try and enable and . In Local Capture , pick a dedicated folder (e.g., “Podcasts/26.1”) so your recordings stay organized.

, pick a (e.g., “Podcasts/26.1”) so your recordings stay organized. In Music, keep your thumb on the MiniPlayer while browsing—swipes work even when you’re not on the Now Playing screen.

The bottom line

iOS 26.1 doesn’t try to wow you with flashy banners. Instead, it fixes daily annoyances and gives you control, how your phone looks, how alarms behave, how fast you move through music, and how you capture audio. Add broader language support for Apple Intelligence and Live Translation, and this update makes iPhone easier to live with, no matter how you use it.