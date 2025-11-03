Apple and Finneas Launch a New Signature Sound for Apple Originals

Apple has started a new chapter for its streaming service. The company introduced a fresh Apple TV intro and confirmed the full shift from Apple TV+ to Apple TV. Viewers will see this new sequence before Apple Originals across films and shows.

The short launch video carries the line “This is just the beginning” and features a bright color graphic with a new music tone by Finneas. In a Variety interview, Finneas said Apple will use this sound before every Apple Original. He outlined three versions of the mnemonic: a five-second main cue, a one-second sting for trailers, and a 12-second version for theaters.

Apple also updated its website to remove the plus symbol and uploaded the rebrand clip on YouTube with the animated, rainbow-tinted Apple TV logo. In iOS 26.1, the Apple TV app icon now shows a splash of color that matches the new identity. Finneas echoed the news on Instagram, writing that he felt honored to compose the sound.

Apple’s Head of Music, David Taylor, called the cue “completely original” and said it feels cinematic and magical. The tone sets a cleaner brand moment at the very start of each story while keeping the visual language simple and recognizable.

Rollout and changes

Apple is still rolling out the rebrand across products. The TV app may still read Apple TV+ in places, but Apple plans to align the wording with upcoming software updates, including iOS 26.1, iPadOS 26.1, tvOS 26.1, and macOS Tahoe 26.1. For viewers, the change is straightforward. Expect the new color intro and Finneas cue before every Apple Original, with consistent Apple TV branding across platforms.