Apple TV Rebrand Becomes Visible in iOS 26.1 Beta

Apple’s rebrand of its streaming service is now visible in today’s iOS 26.1 beta. You will notice the Apple TV app icon shifting from gray to a multicolor, glasslike treatment that signals a wider identity change. Apple framed the move succinctly yesterday, writing that Apple TV+ is now simply “Apple TV” with a “vibrant new identity.”

What changed in the beta

Across “iOS 26.1” and tvOS 26.1 beta 3, the Apple TV app icon now carries a subtle spectrum rather than the previous neutral gradient. You can see this new look in the latest developer builds seeded after the announcement, aligning the software with Apple’s updated branding language. Some users tracking the beta noted the “splash of color” on the icon across Apple’s platforms.

The refreshed identity is starting where Apple can flip the switch quickly. You will find the new branding on Apple’s press materials for its streaming slate, while some consumer pages and domains still reflect the older plus mark. That staggered rollout is common for Apple’s brand refreshes and will resolve as assets propagate.

Credits: Apple

Apple’s visual tweak also sits neatly on top of the company’s broader “Liquid Glass” design direction in iOS 26. The platform’s new aesthetic favors refractive, layered highlights that make small splashes of color read cleanly at icon size. You should expect Apple to keep applying this language as the rebrand reaches more surfaces.

Apple has not detailed deeper service changes beyond the name and iconography. The company’s single-line confirmation appeared inside a press release about “F1 The Movie,” which underscores how quietly Apple prefers to handle sensitive brand shifts. You will see any further updates arrive through software seeds and silent website revisions.

The streaming service you knew as Apple TV+ now reads “Apple TV,” and its icon has begun matching that “vibrant new identity” across the 26.1 betas. Watch your devices and Apple’s service pages for the rollout completing.