iOS 26 Release Roadmap: Which Features Are Coming First?

Apple introduced dozens of changes with iOS 26, questionable rename aside. But if WWDC24 taught us anything, it’s that releases take time. Based on past rollouts, we can expect UI tweaks and lightweight features to land early, while simpler Apple Intelligence tools will follow in later updates. Heavier AI components, especially those tied to Siri and on-device LLMs, likely won’t arrive until next year. Let’s take a closer look at our (speculated) release roadmap of iOS 26 features.

Initial Launch

New Control Center and Liquid Glass Visuals

Image credit: Apple

UI overhauls are almost always included in the initial release. These were heavily featured during the keynote and already appear in beta builds, which strongly suggests you’ll see them on day one.

Custom Snooze Length for Alarms

This is a simple settings toggle. It doesn’t rely on any AI processing or server-side integration, so it’s easy to roll out with the first version of iOS 26.

It builds on existing system security workflows. Apple tends to prioritize safety features early, and this one is already present in the current beta.

Use Focus to Silence SIM

Focus mode enhancements are usually baked into the first build. This feature extends existing logic and doesn’t require much back-end rework.

Specify Spelling with Dictation

This is a low-lift feature using on-device voice models that have been around since iOS 15. It’s functional out of the box and unlikely to require a delay.

Adaptive Power Mode + Estimated Time to Charge

Battery optimization settings typically appear at launch. These rely on existing battery health analytics rather than new services, so no reason to hold them.

AirPods Auto-Switch with CarPlay

This is more of a firmware-level change across devices than a system update. Given that AirPods and CarPlay already support similar handoff logic, it’s safe to expect this early.

Partial Text Selection in Bubbles

Image credit: MacRumours

A clear UI refinement that feels long overdue. No AI dependency, no iCloud sync concerns—just better touch input for Messages.

Suggested Reminders

Apple has released similar quality-of-life updates in past first builds. The logic here isn’t complex—it likely runs on-device and appears in the beta interface already.

This is a front-end tweak to Messages that won’t break existing flows. Apple won’t need extended testing to include this in the public release.

Rich Entry Layout for Journals

Apple demoed this directly during WWDC and it aligns with the app’s default behavior. No generative logic needed here, so it’s ready at launch.

Multiple Journals and Entry Maps

This expands what the app already does. With Journaling Framework now public, these features are likely already in place in dev builds.

Relevant Video Thumbnails in Search

Spotlight and in-app search don’t need AI to preview video thumbnails. This is a UI/media enhancement that builds on the Photos and Files apps.

Communication Requests for Parental Controls

Arabic/English Multiscript Keyboard

Language updates nearly always appear in version .0. It’s a keyboard-level feature with no ties to Apple Intelligence.

Braille Access

This is a system-level addition, not tied to AI or cloud services. Given Apple’s accessibility focus, it’ll likely roll out on time.

More Audio Playback Speeds

Playback speed controls already exist across apps like Podcasts and Apple Books. This simply standardizes the UI and timing logic across more content types.

Enhance Dialogue

It builds on existing Personal Voice and Headphone Accommodations. Since it’s audio processing on-device, there’s little reason to delay it.

Auto-Categorize Notes/Reminders

Visual styling updates usually land early. They only change how contact cards display, not back

New Incident Reports in Maps

Apple Maps enhancements often launch alongside the new OS version since they generally use Apple’s own data.

Mid-Cycle

Live Translation (FaceTime, Messages, Phone)

Live translation involves real-time audio and language models. Apple will likely wait for stability and regional accuracy before rollout.

Screen Sharing and SharePlay on Calls

Since it ties into call privacy and cross-device syncing, Apple may delay it until after initial release testing.

Call Transcriptions in Notes

Cross-app features take longer to polish. Linking Phone and Notes likely needs more beta cycles to maintain smooth syncing.

Smart Order Summaries in Mail

Parsing third-party emails for delivery details involves multiple formats. Apple may need extra time for refinement and merchant compatibility.

Events Auto-Tagged in Photos

Photo metadata tagging based on time, faces, or place often misfires early. Expect tweaks before Apple pushes this live.

Visual Intelligence (Screen Understanding, Context-Aware Queries)

Contextual assistance is a major promise, but one that’s still rough. Apple will want more functionality testing first.

Genmoji Creation with Emoji Fusion + Image Inputs

Basic Genmoji launches early, but full customization through photos likely needs further tuning. Expect updates mid-cycle as feedback rolls in.

Accessibility Reader

It’s unclear whether this feature works offline. Apple could delay its full rollout while refining the reading engine.

Games App

Games app was mentioned briefly and shown only in glimpses, and that usually signals a delayed launch, similar to Journal last year.

Later Point Release

The entire Apple Intelligence package isn’t arriving with iOS 26. It’s staged, with full functionality expected by early 2026.

Foundation Models API for Developers

Since it opens deep integration, Apple may hold this until the rest of Apple Intelligence matures across first-party apps.

Hold Assist and Enhanced Call Screening

Call handling involves real-time decisions. Apple may need extended testing, especially to avoid accidental hangs or missed prompts.

AirPods Pause on Sleep + Auto-Switch with CarPlay

AirPods updates often depend on firmware cycles. Expect this to pair with later hardware or AirPods Pro software updates.

Block List in Settings

Apple quietly rolls out contact and privacy changes. This could appear alongside a future security-focused point release.

Export Notes to Markdown

Exporting to Markdown adds complexity in formatting. Apple might save this for users with iPad or Mac cross-functionality.

Of course, all these are merely speculations based on last year’s release roadmap. Check Newsroom and Mac Observer to stay updated on the latest developments.

