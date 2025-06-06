iOS 26 to Bring Major Redesigns for Phone, Safari, and Camera Apps

Apple is expected to do a sweeping redesign of core iPhone apps Phone, Safari, and Camera, with the release of iOS 26, set to debut at its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) on June 10. These updates mark the most significant visual and functional changes of these apps in years, emphasizing usability, transparency, and modern UI elements.

Bloomberg reports that the Phone app will now merge contacts, recent calls, and voicemails into one streamlined scrollable view. Safari introduces a more transparent, glass-like interface, while the Camera app adopts a cleaner layout to reduce visual clutter and simplify navigation between modes. All three revamps aim to enhance day-to-day usability without changing core functionality. Among these three apps, the default calendar app is also confirmed to be revamped.

Apple is also redesigning the operating system interfaces across iPhone, iPad, Mac, Watch, and Apple TV, drawing heavily from visionOS, the system powering the Vision Pro headset. Internally called “Solarium,” the new look emphasizes digital glass, light, and pop-out menus. Widget appearances are also getting refreshed, although their functionality remains unchanged.

A Shift in Design Language

The redesign aligns with Apple’s broader move to adopt a year-based naming convention for its software, dropping sequential version numbers. Users will see systems named iOS 26, macOS 26, and so on — all pointing to 2026, not the version count. The Mac’s operating system retains its tradition of referencing California landmarks, with this year’s version called macOS Tahoe.

The interface overhaul affects toolbars, tab layouts, and app icons, with consistent design cues across platforms. The menu bar on Mac and UI buttons across devices are also getting a refresh. Despite speculation, iPhone and iPad app icons will not shift to a circular shape.

Apple is leveraging this design shift to better align its platforms, drawing closer visual parallels between macOS, iPadOS, and visionOS. The company’s broader ecosystem now feels more unified, even as it remains cautious on AI innovation.

Apple’s Quiet AI Push

iOS 26 includes several modest AI enhancements, including integrated translation for calls and texts, live translation for AirPods, and tools for developers to build with Apple’s language models. An upgraded Shortcuts app and new battery optimization features also tap into Apple Intelligence. These additions, however, fall short of the aggressive AI advances seen from Google, Microsoft, and OpenAI.

Apple has no plans to announce major changes to Siri at WWDC. A reworked voice assistant powered by large language models, internally dubbed “LLM Siri,” is still in development and not expected until late 2026 or beyond.

While design takes center stage this year, Apple is laying early groundwork for a deeper AI presence across its platforms. That pivot, however, remains gradual, and the company isn’t rushing to match the pace set by its competitors.