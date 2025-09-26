iOS 26 Unlocks a Powerful 3D Graphing Tool in Your iPhone’s Calculator

Apple’s Calculator just picked up real 3D graphing inside Math Notes. Type a z = f(x, y) equation and you’ll get a rotatable surface you can pan, pinch, and recolor.

It’s a bigger step than it looks. You can overlay multiple 3D graphs in the same space, adjust axes, and recenter the view—handy for classrooms, lab work, or quick visual checks when a 2D plot isn’t enough. For background on the feature’s rollout, see our earlier look at 3D graph support on iPad and the long road that led here when Apple finally brought Calculator to iPad.

How to try it

Open Calculator → switch to Math Notes → write a z = equation using x and y (for example: z = (x^3 + y^3)/2 ) → tap Insert 3D Graph. You can add more equations to the same scene and compare surfaces side by side.

Availability

The 3D graphing upgrade is in the latest iOS/iPadOS release cycle, rolling out through current betas with a broader release slated for the fall.