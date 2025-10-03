iOS 26’s Contacts app has a basic feature missing

Apple’s latest iOS 26 update improves many core features, but it also introduces a surprisingly annoying flaw. If you try to delete a contact by searching for it in the Phone app’s new unified view, you won’t find a delete option at all.

The only way to remove that contact is by scrolling through your entire list, selecting it from there, and then deleting it. For anyone with hundreds or thousands of contacts, that’s a time-consuming hassle.

Search Fails where its important

The issue shows up when you open the Phone app and use the search bar to look for a contact. Instead of offering a straightforward way to delete it from that search result, iOS 26 simply doesn’t provide the option. Even tapping “Edit” won’t help. The system forces you to exit the search, scroll manually through your contacts, and open the same contact from the list before you can remove it.

Users discussing the problem on forums say the behavior is the same even in the new “classic” view. Some point out that while you can still manage contacts more easily in the standalone Contacts app, most people rely on the Phone app for quick tasks like this. That disconnect between user habits and interface design is why the limitation feels so frustrating.

Apple’s Fix Might Be on the Way

Testers running the iOS 26.1 beta report that the issue appears to be resolved there. That suggests Apple is aware of the problem and preparing a fix. Still, many users remain puzzled that such a basic action isn’t possible in the current release, especially when long-press actions or edit menus could easily include a delete option.

Until the fix arrives, you’ll need to rely on the slower, manual route or switch to the Contacts app to manage deletions. For a company known for polish and simplicity, this small oversight is an unexpected stumble.