iPad Owners now at ease as Slide Over Multitasking Tool is back

Slide Over is returning to iPad, and it already changes the tone around iPadOS 26. Apple’s new windowing model is powerful, but many of us missed the quick, thumb-first flow that Slide Over made possible. With the 26.1 developer beta 2, Apple restores that muscle memory without tearing down the new system.

You can now open the green window control on any app, choose Enter Slide Over, and pull a compact floating window on top of your workspace. It sits above tiled or stacked windows, and you can hide or reveal it as needed. The flow feels familiar, yet it fits the visual language of iPadOS 26.

What’s improved, and what still needs work

The revived Slide Over plays nicely with the broader multitasking overhaul. Resizable, tileable windows remain in place, while Slide Over acts like a quick-access layer for notes, messages, or tools you use briefly. That balance matters, because tablet multitasking works best when speed meets structure.

There is a notable gap. In this beta, Slide Over supports only one overlay app at a time. The old stack, where you could flick between several Slide Over apps, is not present yet. I see this as a partial win that still needs a second step. Apple’s history suggests these ergonomics can evolve during the beta cycle.

Here are several missing features that once made Slide Over powerful:

Stacked Slide Over apps : The ability to swipe between multiple overlaid apps is gone.

: The ability to swipe between multiple overlaid apps is gone. Quick swipe gestures : Opening Slide Over now requires navigating menus instead of a single thumb gesture.

: Opening Slide Over now requires navigating menus instead of a single thumb gesture. Drag-and-drop multitasking: Moving apps into Slide Over or Split View isn’t as fluid.

Tablet-first ergonomics need fewer taps

The new path to Slide Over is consistent with iPadOS 26’s window controls, but it is slower than the one-gesture summon many relied on. For people who hold the iPad without a keyboard, those extra taps interrupt flow. My take is that keep the menu for precision but restore a reliable gesture, so the feature feels native to touch again.

Elsewhere, snapping and flick gestures help reduce friction. A quick flick can tile a window left or right, maximize to the top, or minimize to the bottom. When the core layout is easy to shape, Slide Over becomes the fast lane for momentary tasks, which is where it shines.

Availability and why sentiment shifted

Apple released iPadOS 26.1 developer beta 2 on October 6, 2025. Public beta timing usually trails by days or weeks, and reporting across the Apple press confirms Slide Over’s return in this build. The early consensus is relief. A familiar tool is back, and it fits the new system rather than fighting it.

From community conversations, I see three asks for the next betas. Bring back stacked Slide Over apps. Cut the taps by adding a direct gesture. Keep drag-and-drop predictable from the dock. These are not radical requests. They are quality-of-life refinements that make the iPad feel like a tablet first, even as it learns desktop moves.