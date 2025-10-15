iPad Pro M5 vs MacBook Air M4: What Fits Your Workflow

Apple announced the iPad Pro with the new M5 chip today, so the obvious question is how it stacks up against the MacBook Air with M4 for real work and everyday portability and multitasking. You want clear differences, not marketing fog, and you want a firm recommendation that respects your budget and workflow.

This side-by-side cuts through the noise and shows where each machine wins with simple, verifiable facts from Apple’s own materials.

Quick take

If you live in touch apps, draw with Pencil, review HDR video on the go, or value extreme thinness, the iPad Pro M5 delivers the better experience with a stunning Tandem OLED display, lighter chassis, and big AI and graphics gains. If you type all day, jump across dozens of desktop apps, depend on multiple monitors, or need long software support for traditional workflows, the MacBook Air M4 remains the easier daily computer and the better value at its lower starting price.

At a glance: key specs and prices

Category iPad Pro M5 MacBook Air M4 Chip M5, up to 10-core CPU and 10-core GPU, Neural Accelerators, 16-core Neural Engine M4, 10-core CPU, up to 10-core GPU, Neural Engine Memory 12 GB or 16 GB unified memory 16 GB standard, configurable to 32 GB Storage 256 GB to 2 TB 256 GB to 2 TB Display 11 or 13 inch Ultra Retina XDR Tandem OLED, 120 Hz ProMotion 13.6 or 15.3 inch Liquid Retina IPS, 60 Hz Battery claim Up to 10 hours on Wi-Fi browsing or video playback Up to 18 hours of battery life Weight From 1.0 to 1.28 pounds depending on size and radios 2.7 pounds for 13-inch, 3.3 pounds for 15-inch Wireless Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, Thread via N1 chip Wi-Fi and Bluetooth per MacBook Air specifications Ports One Thunderbolt / USB 4 MagSafe 3, two Thunderbolt / USB 4, headphone jack External displays One external display up to 6K at 60 Hz supported Up to two 6K external displays in addition to built-in OS iPadOS 26 with Apple Intelligence features macOS Sequoia with Apple Intelligence features Starting price $999, varies by region and storage tier Starts at $999

Design, size, and weight

Apple built the new iPad Pro for maximum portability, with a 5.3 millimeter profile on the 11-inch model and an even thinner 5.1 millimeter profile on the 13-inch model that still houses four speakers and a studio-quality mic array.

The 13-inch iPad Pro weighs around 1.28 pounds, which feels dramatically lighter in hand than most laptops. The MacBook Air answers with a still-thin, fanless chassis that slips into any bag, but it remains a clamshell first with a larger footprint and keyboard attached.

Display quality and external screens

The iPad Pro’s Ultra Retina XDR Tandem OLED panel delivers deep blacks, precise contrast, 1000-nit full-screen brightness in SDR and HDR, and up to 1600-nit HDR peak, which is excellent for HDR grading previews and photo review.

Apple also offers a nano-texture option on higher-capacity models to reduce glare without killing sharpness, plus new support for driving external displays at up to 120 Hz with Adaptive Sync. The MacBook Air’s Liquid Retina display reaches 500 nits and looks clean and color-accurate for office, writing, and light creative work, and it now supports up to two external 6K displays for desk setups.

Performance and AI acceleration

Apple says M5 lifts AI performance by up to three and a half times versus M4 in the previous generation, helped by a next-generation GPU architecture with a Neural Accelerator in each core and higher memory bandwidth. Apple also lists sizable gains for ray-traced 3D rendering and video transcode in pro iPad apps, which matters if you lean into creative tools optimized for iPadOS.

The MacBook Air’s M4 brings a strong jump from older Airs and supports Apple Intelligence across macOS, with excellent sustained performance in a silent, fanless design that still favors long office sessions and multitasking across desktop-class applications.

Memory, storage, and expansion

On iPad Pro, 256 GB and 512 GB models now start with 12 GB of unified memory, while 1 TB and 2 TB models move to 16 GB, paired with faster storage and increased memory bandwidth for heavier multitasking.

On MacBook Air, Apple starts you at 16 GB and lets you configure to 24 GB or 32 GB, which remains useful for browser tabs, code, Lightroom libraries, or multi-app research days. The Air also gives you MagSafe charging, two Thunderbolt 4 ports, and a headphone jack for classic desk connectivity, while iPad Pro focuses on a single Thunderbolt or USB 4 port and accessory workflows through the Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil.

Connectivity and cameras

The new iPad Pro adds Apple’s N1 wireless chip for Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6, and the cellular models move to Apple’s C1X modem for faster speeds and better power usage, which helps road warriors who hotspot or upload files from the field. The landscape 12 megapixel Center Stage front camera stays ideal for tablet video calls, and the rear wide camera handles quick document scans and reference shots.

The MacBook Air keeps a 12 megapixel Center Stage camera for dependable calls and presentations, while relying on your iPhone or a dedicated camera for anything beyond webcam use.

Battery life and charging

Apple rates the iPad Pro for all-day use in its testing and now supports fast charging to about fifty percent in roughly thirty minutes with a higher-wattage adapter. Apple rates the MacBook Air for up to eighteen hours of video streaming and up to fifteen hours of wireless web, which continues to beat most thin laptops while staying fanless and quiet. Your real-world results still depend on display brightness, app choice, and how hard you push local AI features.

Software and accessories

iPadOS 26 brings a refreshed interface, stronger windowing, and growing external-display support, which lowers the friction of using iPad like a small desktop when needed. The Pencil Pro and the new Magic Keyboard continue to transform the tablet into a powerful sketchbook or typing station, though you pay extra for both.

macOS on the Air still wins for classic desktop tasks, terminal work, pro browser tooling, local development environments, and those little utilities that save time during reporting or editing.

Prices and configurations

Apple lists both products starting at $999 in the United States, though the Air often reaches more people at that price once you factor in iPad keyboard and Pencil costs for laptop-style work. Storage tiers match cleanly up to 2 TB on both lines, and memory ceilings rise high enough for demanding creative and research workflows on either platform. Availability dates and regional pricing appear on Apple’s product pages and store at launch.

Who should buy which

Choose iPad Pro M5 if your work centers on Pencil input, HDR-critical viewing, mobile video cuts, or powerful touch-first creative apps that now exploit M5’s AI and graphics advances. Choose MacBook Air M4 if your day relies on typing, window juggling, external monitors, and the comfort of macOS with wide software support and long proven battery life.

Most students, writers, researchers, and office professionals will feel more at home on the Air, while many designers, photographers, and filmmakers will appreciate the iPad’s display, portability, and new performance headroom.

Bottom line

Both machines deliver excellent performance per watt, generous battery life, and the latest Apple Intelligence features, but they serve different instincts and different desks. The iPad Pro M5 advances the tablet as a professional canvas with a reference-grade screen and serious AI horsepower, while the MacBook Air M4 stays the default laptop for everyday creation and research. Decide by input method, external display needs, and how your core apps feel under your hands, then buy with confidence.