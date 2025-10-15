iPad Pro jumps to M5: 3.5× faster on-device AI, Wi-Fi 7 and faster storage

Apple has introduced a new iPad Pro lineup powered by the M5 chip, promising a major leap in on-device AI and graphics, plus faster storage and a more capable iPadOS 26.



For the silicon context, see Apple’s M5 overview, and for the Mac side of today’s updates, don’t miss our 14-inch MacBook Pro with M5 coverage.

Apple says M5 brings a next-generation 10-core GPU with a Neural Accelerator in each core and a faster 16-core Neural Engine. On iPad Pro specifically, that translates to up to 3.5× faster AI performance vs. M4 and up to 5.6× vs. M1, accelerating tasks like diffusion-based image generation (Draw Things) and AI video masking (DaVinci Resolve).



Apple positions this as a broad uplift across AI, graphics, and CPU-bound work, with the “world’s fastest CPU core” and a new third-gen ray-tracing engine onboard.

The performance callouts extend to creator and pro-grade apps. Apple cites up to 1.5× faster 3D rendering with ray tracing vs. M4 in Octane X, up to 6× faster video transcode vs. M1 in Final Cut Pro for iPad, and up to 3.7× faster AI video upscaling vs. M1 in DaVinci Resolve.



The GPU and Neural Engine gains should also shorten local LLM inference times in apps built on Core ML or that leverage Metal’s Tensor APIs, while Apple Intelligence features benefit from the faster AI blocks and higher memory bandwidth.

Connectivity gets a generational step: the new N1 wireless chip brings Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, and Thread support, with Apple touting better 5 GHz performance and more reliable Personal Hotspot and AirDrop behavior.



On cellular models, the C1X modem delivers up to 50% faster cellular data than before and cuts power use for active users by up to 30% versus the M4 generation. eSIM support remains central for easy plan setup and travel.

Display and external screen support also move forward. The Ultra Retina XDR panel (tandem OLED) sustains 1000 nits full-screen for SDR/HDR and peaks at 1600 nits in HDR, with an optional nano-texture glass for glare reduction.



New this cycle: external displays up to 120 Hz and Adaptive Sync when paired with a 120 Hz monitor, which should reduce latency and smooth out motion for gaming or low-latency creative work.

Under the hood, bandwidth and storage are tuned for heavier local workloads. Unified memory bandwidth climbs to 150+ GB/s (about 30% higher than last gen).



Storage read/write speeds can be up to 2× faster, and the 256 GB and 512 GB SKUs now start at 12 GB unified memory (50% more than before). Fast charge remains in play — Apple quotes ~50% in ~30 minutes with a high-wattage USB-C adapter, and it’s also introducing a 40W Dynamic Power Adapter (60W Max) as an option.

iPadOS 26 rounds out the story. Apple debuts a refreshed design language (Liquid Glass) and an entirely new windowing system to control and switch between apps with less friction, plus a new menu bar for quick command access. Files gets smarter with an upgraded List view, Dock folders, and default-app choices for file types.



Preview finally arrives on iPad with PDF viewing/editing, Pencil Markup, and AutoFill. For pro workflows, there are Background Tasks, better audio input control, and high-quality local capture. Apple Intelligence expands across the OS with Live Translation in Phone/FaceTime/Messages and new intelligent actions in Shortcuts and Reminders, while keeping processing on device where possible.

The hardware remains strikingly thin: 5.3 mm for the 11-inch and 5.1 mm for the 13-inch models, both available in space black and silver.



Accessories include Apple Pencil Pro and Apple Pencil (USB-C), and a redesigned Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro with function row and aluminum palm rest. Expect full compatibility with Smart Folio as well.

Pricing & availability: Pre-orders start today with in-store availability beginning Wednesday, October 22. The 11-inch iPad Pro starts at $999 (Wi-Fi) or $1,199 (Wi-Fi + Cellular); the 13-inch starts at $1,299 (Wi-Fi) or $1,499 (Wi-Fi + Cellular).



Capacities span 256 GB, 512 GB, 1 TB, and 2 TB. Education pricing trims the 11-inch to $899 and the 13-inch to $1,199. Pencil Pro is $129; Pencil (USB-C) is $79. Magic Keyboard runs $299 (11-inch) and $349 (13-inch).

Bottom line: This iPad Pro refresh is less about a new chassis and more about a platform shift to M5 and iPadOS 26. If you run on-device AI, 3D, or video apps — or you’ve been waiting for Wi-Fi 7 and stronger external-display support — this is the most capable iPad Pro to date, and it ties neatly into Apple’s broader M5 push across Mac and Vision Pro.