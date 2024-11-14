iPad Replaces iPad Air in Second Spot as iPad Pro Retains Top Sales Position

Apple’s iPad lineup continues to be an important contributor to the company’s overall product portfolio, with the latest data from Consumer Intelligence Research Partners (CIRP) showing shifts in the sales distribution of different iPad models.

In the quarter ending September 2024, the iPad Pro remained the most popular model, accounting for 45% of all iPad sales. This is a slight decrease from 46% in the same quarter of 2023.

The basic iPad saw a considerable increase in its share, rising to 33% of sales in September 2024, up from 23% in September 2023. The iPad Air’s share took a hit, dropping from 24% in September 2023 to just 13% by September 2024.

The iPad mini maintained a relatively stable position within the lineup, with 9% of sales in September 2024, compared to 8% in the same period last year.

CIRP says that Apple’s iPad lineup is relatively straightforward, with four main models: the premium iPad Pro, near-premium iPad Air, base model iPad, and smaller iPad mini. With a slower refresh cycle, it’s easier to compare results each quarter and keep growth steady.

