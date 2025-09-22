iPadOS 26.1 Developer Beta 1 Released

Apple has wasted no time moving past the public rollout of iPadOS 26. The company has already released iPadOS 26.1 in its first developer beta, signaling the next phase of updates for iPad users. The new beta arrived on September 22, 2025, just a week after iPadOS 26 became available to the public.

At this stage, iPadOS 26.1 beta 1 does not introduce any headline features. Apple has yet to provide an official changelog, and early signs suggest the build focuses on bug fixes, performance improvements, and stability adjustments following the major 26.0 release. Developers are still testing, so any hidden changes or minor enhancements will likely surface in the days ahead.

This approach fits Apple’s strategy this year. Most of the features announced at WWDC shipped with iPadOS 26.0, leaving little clarity on what 26.1 and future updates will deliver. Analysts expect refinements to the new “Liquid Glass” interface design, alongside smaller usability upgrades shaped by user feedback.

Availability and Installation

Developers can download iPadOS 26.1 beta 1 through the Software Update menu in Settings on compatible iPads. The installation requires a registered developer account. The build number is 23B5044l, matching its iOS 26.1 beta counterpart. Apple advises general users to wait for the upcoming public beta rather than installing the developer version to avoid stability risks.

What to Expect Next

The public beta release is expected soon, with a wider rollout likely set for late October or early November. While no major features are confirmed, these early point releases typically refine the system experience, address reported issues, and occasionally unlock smaller features that missed the initial launch. Users should watch for updates from Apple and reports from developers as testing progresses.