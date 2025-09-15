iPadOS 26 vs 18 [Ultimate Comparison]

With the release of iPadOS 26, Apple has delivered more than just an annual update; it has presented a fundamental reimagining of what the iPad experience can be. While iPadOS 18, released in 2024, introduced welcome personalization features and powerful on-device intelligence, it largely operated within the established framework of the iPad as a superior content consumption device with growing productivity chops.

iPadOS 26 shatters that framework. It’s a bold, desktop-class evolution that transforms the iPad from a tablet that can work into a device that is built to work, all while wrapped in a stunning new design language. This is the update that finally blurs the line between tablet and laptop, making the iPad a true contender for the primary computing device for a new generation of users.

Here are the 10 most significant upgrades that showcase the leap from iPadOS 18 to the revolutionary iPadOS 26.

The Ultimate Comparison: iPadOS 26 vs. iPadOS 18

Feature Area iPadOS 18 (The Refinement) iPadOS 26 (The Revolution) 🎨 UI & Design • Familiar, functional grid-based interface • Standard app icon design • ✅ “Liquid Glass” design • Translucent, fluid, and depth-focused UI • Dynamic, customizable app icons 🖥️ Multitasking • Stage Manager for M-series iPads • Limited window resizing • Split View and Slide Over • ✅ Desktop-Class Windowing for all iPads • Freeform window resizing and placement • Exposé view for all open windows 📂 File Management • Standard Files app • ✅ Redesigned Files app with faster transfers • Mac-style Menu Bar in apps • Draggable folders in the Dock ✍️ Apple Pencil • Smart Script for handwriting refinement • Standard annotation tools • ✅ Native Preview app for PDF/image markup • New Reed Pen for calligraphy • Deeper integration with new windowing system 🧠 Intelligence • Apple Intelligence introduced • Writing Tools for summarization/rewriting • ✅ Deeper Apple Intelligence integration • Proactive, OS-wide assistance • Live Translation in calls and messages 📱 New Core Apps • New Passwords app • Calculator app with Math Notes • ✅ Native Phone app with Call Screening • Native Journal app with Pencil support 🎮 Gaming • Game Mode to optimize performance • ✅ New Games app hub • In-game overlay for quick settings 🏠 Home Screen • App and widget placement anywhere • Basic icon color tinting • ✅ 3D spatial effect for wallpapers • Dynamically scaling Lock Screen clock • “Clear” and advanced icon tinting 🔐 Privacy • App privacy reports • ✅ Lock and Hide Apps feature • More granular permission controls 📞 Communication • RCS support in Messages • Emoji Tapbacks and text effects • ✅ Polls in group chats • Customizable conversation backgrounds • Call Screening and Hold Assist

1. The “Liquid Glass” Revolution: A Stunning New Look

The most immediate change in iPadOS 26 is the complete visual overhaul. iPadOS 18 allowed users to tint app icons and place them freely, but the core design was static. iPadOS 26 introduces “Liquid Glass,” a design language borrowed from visionOS. The interface is now translucent and layered, creating a sense of depth where menus and notifications seem to float over your content. This, combined with fluid, reactive animations, makes the entire user experience feel more alive and modern.

2. Desktop-Class Windowing: Multitasking, Unleashed

This is arguably the most significant functional upgrade in the history of iPadOS. iPadOS 18’s Stage Manager was a step forward, but it was limited to M-series iPads and offered restrictive windowing. iPadOS 26 brings a true, Mac-style windowing system to all compatible iPads. You can now:

Freely resize and place windows anywhere on the screen.

anywhere on the screen. Use the classic red, yellow, and green “traffic light” controls to close, minimize, and go full-screen.

Instantly see all your open windows with Exposé, just like on a Mac.

This completely replaces the old Split View and Slide Over, transforming the iPad into a legitimate multitasking powerhouse.

3. Files and Menus: The Mac DNA Takes Hold

To support its new multitasking prowess, iPadOS 26 overhauls its file management. The Files app is redesigned to be faster and more intuitive, with customizable folder colors and a Mac-like list view. The biggest game-changer, however, is the introduction of a proper Menu Bar within apps. A simple swipe down from the top reveals familiar menus like “File,” “Edit,” and “View,” making complex applications feel right at home on the iPad.

4. Apple Pencil Gets a Pro-Level Upgrade

While iPadOS 18 introduced the impressive Smart Script feature to clean up handwriting, iPadOS 26 gives Pencil users professional-grade tools. The native Preview app finally comes to the iPad, offering a robust platform for marking up PDFs and images. For artists, the new Reed Pen tool simulates a calligraphy pen, offering beautiful, pressure-sensitive strokes.

5. Deeper, Proactive Intelligence

iPadOS 18 laid the groundwork with Apple Intelligence, offering powerful writing and summarization tools. iPadOS 26 takes this a step further by making the intelligence proactive. The system now features Live Translation directly within Messages, FaceTime, and the new Phone app, translating conversations in real-time. This deeper integration means the OS doesn’t just wait for your command; it anticipates your needs.

6. The Phone App Finally Arrives

For years, the iPad has been able to receive calls relayed from an iPhone, but it never had the native Phone app. iPadOS 26 changes that. You can now make and receive calls directly from your iPad, complete with all the new iOS 26 features like Call Screening, which asks unknown callers for their purpose, and Hold Assist, which waits on hold for you.

7. A Central Hub for Gaming

Gaming on the iPad has always been a fragmented experience. iPadOS 26 addresses this with a new, dedicated Games app. This app acts as a central hub, consolidating all your downloaded games, tracking achievements, and highlighting new titles in Apple Arcade. It also introduces a new in-game overlay, allowing you to adjust settings and connect with friends without leaving your game.

8. A More Expressive Home Screen

Building on the customization introduced in iPadOS 18, the new OS adds a layer of polish and personality. Photo wallpapers on the Lock Screen now have a 3D spatial effect, making them come to life as you move your iPad. App icons can be given a stunning “clear” look, and the Lock Screen clock dynamically scales to make room for incoming notifications.

9. Granular Privacy Controls

Privacy gets a significant boost in iPadOS 26. While previous versions focused on transparency, the new OS gives you direct control. The new Lock and Hide Apps feature lets you require Face ID or Touch ID to open a specific app, even if your iPad is already unlocked. You can also hide an app completely, moving it to a locked, hidden folder in the App Library.

10. Communication Becomes More Collaborative

Messages in iPadOS 18 got fun text effects and RCS support. iPadOS 26 makes group communication more practical and personal. You can now create polls directly within a group chat to settle debates, and set custom conversation backgrounds to give each chat its own unique feel, making your conversations more organized and visually engaging.