iPhone 1 vs iPhone 17 Pro Max: a Mind-Bending 18-Year Evolution

In 2007, Apple unveiled a device that fundamentally rewired our relationship with technology. The original iPhone, with its revolutionary multi-touch screen and actual web browser, felt like a message from the future.



Eighteen years later, the iPhone 17 Pro Max makes that original pioneer look like a relic from a museum. The evolution is not just a simple upgrade; it’s a transformation so vast it borders on the comical. Let’s look at how a pocket wonder became a pocket supercomputer.

An Almost Unrecognizable Leap in Power

The numbers separating the first iPhone from its 2025 descendant are staggering. The original iPhone’s screen had about 153,600 pixels.



The iPhone 17 Pro Max boasts nearly 3.8 million, a 25-fold increase in visual real estate, all refreshing at a silky-smooth 120 Hz. That’s just the start.



The RAM has ballooned from a meager 128 megabytes to a whopping 12 gigabytes, a nearly 100x increase in memory. This isn’t just an upgrade; it’s a complete redefinition of what a handheld device is capable of, moving from basic apps to on-device AI and console-level gaming.

The Display: From a Tiny Window to an Immersive Portal

Remember when “pinch-to-zoom” was the iPhone’s killer feature? It had to be, because the 3.5-inch screen made most websites look like an eye chart.



That 480×320 pixel display has since been replaced by a massive 6.9-inch OLED panel that is brighter, sharper, and dramatically more efficient. The screen-to-body ratio has jumped from a chunky 52% to a nearly bezel-less 92%.



Today’s display isn’t just for viewing content; its ProMotion technology and vibrant colors make it a professional tool for creators and an immersive portal for entertainment.

Cameras: From Simple Snapshots to Hollywood in Your Pocket

The original iPhone had one camera: a 2-megapixel sensor on the back that couldn’t even record video. It was fine for a sunny day but was essentially a “proof of life” camera.



Fast forward to the iPhone 17 Pro Max, which sports a triple-lens 48 MP system with a periscope zoom, an 18 MP front-facing camera, and the ability to shoot in professional ProRes video formats. The leap is not just in hardware. Computational photography, Night mode, and advanced HDR now use the powerful A19 Pro chip to produce images that dedicated cameras from a decade ago couldn’t dream of.

The Shift From a Device to an Ecosystem

Connectivity has undergone a revolution that mirrors the device’s own growth. The first iPhone ran on AT&T’s sluggish 2G EDGE network, making browsing a test of patience.



Now, multi-gigabit 5G, Wi-Fi 7-class radios, and Ultra Wideband for precise location tracking are standard. More importantly, the software evolved from a closed system into a sprawling ecosystem. The original iPhone launched without an App Store.



Today, iOS is the backbone of an economy, connecting your phone to your watch, car, and home while handling payments and digital keys with ease.

The Great Trade-Off: What We Lost and Gained

To get here, we had to say goodbye to some beloved features. Let’s pour one out for the 3.5 mm headphone jack, a universal standard that held on for nearly a decade.



We also lost the true one-handed, ultra-pocketable design; the original’s 135-gram weight feels feather-light compared to the 233-gram heft of the Pro Max. Yet, the gains have been monumental. We’ve received all-day battery life, blazing-fast USB-C, the convenience of MagSafe and wireless charging, and water resistance that makes the first iPhone feel fragile.

Ultimately, the iPhone’s journey from 2007 to 2025 shows a device that has scaled up in every conceivable metric.



While the original price of $499 in 2007 is around $750 in today’s money, the starting price of $1199 for a Pro Max model reflects a far greater leap in capability than in cost. The first iPhone changed the world by perfecting the basics. The iPhone 17 Pro Max is indispensable because it has mastered everything else, replacing a dozen other gadgets in the process.