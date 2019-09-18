iPhone 11 Pro Has 25% Larger Battery Than 2018 Models

The iPhone 11 Pro Max has a 25% larger battery than last year’s models (via MacRumors). Filings submitted to China’s Technology’s Telecommunication Equipment Certification Center (TENAA) contained the comparison data.

iPhone 11 Bigger Battery and 4GB of RAM

According to the documents that iPhone 11 Pro Max has a 3,969 mAh battery. That is compared to a 2,9242 mAh battery in the 2018 iPhone XR. The iPhone 11 Pro has a 3,046 mAh battery, while the standard iPhone 11 has a 3,226 mAh battery. Furthermore, the devices have 4GB of RAM, compared to the 3GB of RAM in the XR.

Apple does not disclose iPhones’ battery capacities or RAMs. However, these are legal filings and considered reliable. Apple did say that the iPhone 11 battery lasts for an hour longer than the iPhone XR.