iPhone 13 Pro Max Trade-In: How to Get the Most Value for Your Upgrade

With iPhone 17 pre-orders now live, many are looking at their reliable iPhone 13 Pro Max and asking the big question: “How much is this worth?” Before you accept the first offer, know that the value can vary significantly. For a 4-year-old flagship in good condition, you should be looking at a value between $250 and $450.

Here’s a quick guide to getting the highest possible trade-in value.

1. The Baseline: Apple’s Official Trade-In

This is your starting point. Apple’s program offers instant store credit applied directly to your new iPhone 17 purchase.

Pros: It’s the easiest and most convenient option. The value is deducted instantly at checkout, lowering your upfront cost.

2. The Competitors: Mobile Carriers & Retailers

Before accepting Apple’s offer, check with your mobile carrier (like Orange, Vodafone, or Telekom).

Pros: During a new iPhone launch, carriers often run aggressive promotional deals, offering an inflated trade-in value if you upgrade your plan or sign a new contract. This can sometimes be the best deal available.

3. The Maximum Value: Selling It Yourself

To get the most cash, selling your iPhone 13 Pro Max directly is almost always the best route.

Pros: You set the price and can get the highest possible return, often $50-$100 more than trade-in offers.

How to Maximize Your Offer

Condition is Key: The quoted values are for phones with no deep scratches, a healthy battery (ideally above 85%), and fully functional buttons and cameras.

Conclusion: Start by getting a quote from Apple for a baseline. Then, take a few minutes to check your mobile carrier’s promotional offers. This quick comparison could save you a significant amount on your new iPhone 17.