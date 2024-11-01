iPhone 16 Launch Gets Slower Start Compared to iPhone 15

Apple’s latest iPhone 16 models, introduced in early September with sales beginning September 20, 2024, have shown a slower initial adoption rate compared to their predecessors. According to data from CIRP, the new iPhone 16 lineup captured a 20% share of total US iPhone sales in the September 2024 quarter, down from the 29% share achieved by the iPhone 15 models in the same period last year.

The iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max models accounted for 12% of sales, a bit lower than the 15% share held by their iPhone 15 counterparts in 2023. Not just this, last year’s iPhone 15 performed exceptionally well, making up 56% of sales in September 2024, compared to the 46% share held by iPhone 14 models in September 2023.

Sales of older models remained relatively consistent, with iPhone 14 and older models accounting for 24% of sales in 2024, similar to the 26% share held by iPhone 13 and older models in 2023.

Sales data shows that the latest models started off slowly, and consumers are finding great value in last year’s models. Factors such as economic conditions, feature differentiation, and longer upgrade cycles may have contributed to this trend.

