iPhone 16 Launching on September 9, Here Are the Timings

Apple has officially announced its highly-anticipated iPhone 16 Launching event, now scheduled for September 9, 2024, at 10 a.m. Pacific Time (PT) at Apple Park in Cupertino, California. This event will feature both an in-person component for the press and a virtual experience for the global audience. The event’s tagline, “It’s Glowtime,” hints at exciting new developments, and it will be live-streamed on Apple’s website, the TV app, and Apple’s official YouTube channel.

Here’s everything you would want to know about the upcoming iPhone 16 series, AirPods 4, and Apple Watch 10 during the iPhone 16 launching event.

The event will take place at the following times in different time zones:

Pacific Time (PT): 10 a.m.

10 a.m. Eastern Time (ET): 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Central Time (CT): 12 p.m. (Noon)

12 p.m. (Noon) Mountain Time (MT): 11 a.m.

11 a.m. British Summer Time (BST): 6 p.m.

6 p.m. Central European Time (CET): 7 p.m.

7 p.m. India Standard Time (IST): 10:30 p.m.

10:30 p.m. China Standard Time (CST): 1 a.m. (next day)

1 a.m. (next day) Japan Standard Time (JST): 2 a.m. (next day)

2 a.m. (next day) Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST): 3 a.m. (next day)

3 a.m. (next day) New Zealand Standard Time (NZST): 5 a.m. (next day)

The iPhone 16 Launching sales will start from September 20th.

More here on the iPhone 16 Launching.