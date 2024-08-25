iPhone 16 Sales To Start From September 20

Apple’s launch event is expected to take place on September 10, 2024, according to Mark Gurman, which means that iPhone 16 sales could start 10 days later on September 20th. The event will reveal the latest iPhones, Apple Watches, and AirPods 4.

The iPhone 16 will feature larger screens on its Pro models and introduce new camera features, such as a dedicated button for capturing photos, Wi-Fi 7, a camera control button, an A18 Pro chipset, and more. Apple Intelligence will also be there.

“A September 20 release of the new iPhone 16 would mean some of the device’s revenue is recorded in the current period — Apple’s fiscal fourth quarter — when the company expects sales to grow about 5% from a year earlier.

Sales will increase significantly in the following quarter, which coincides with the holiday season. Analysts have predicted that revenue will climb 7% to $128.4 billion in that period.

It is also said that the overall design and functionality of the new iPhones are not expected to differ significantly from last year’s models. According to rumors, next year’s iPhone, which is most probably going to be iPhone 17, will have major changes with a new product in the lineup: a slimmer-than-usual iPhone. This iPhone will also be the most expensive in the line, even more expensive than the flagship Pro Max model in the 17 lineup.

