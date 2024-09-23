iPhone 16 Pro Repairability Score Increases to 7/10 from iPhone 15 Pro’s 4/10, S24 Ultra Scored 9/10

Apple’s latest iPhone 16 Pro has made some big steps in repairability, bagging a 7/10 score from iFixit. This is a significant improvement from the iPhone 15 Pro’s 4/10 rating. This progress marks a turning point for iPhone 16 Pro Repair enthusiasts.

Firstly, the iPhone 16 Pro has a hard steel case for its battery instead of a soft pouch, which increases safety during repairs. Secondly, the device now allows entry from either the front or back; this eases the repair process. Lastly, thanks to iOS 18’s new “Repair Assistant” has reduced software barriers to repair, taking into note the parts pairing issues that plagued previous models.

The base iPhone 16 model introduces an even more new feature: electrically releasable battery adhesive. This new adhesive can be debonded by passing a 9V current through it, totally eliminating the need for finicky adhesive strips and simplifying battery replacements.

iFixit praised Apple for having repair manuals ready on launch day and noted the internal layout of the iPhone 16, which eases access to critical components.

BUT

There’s always room for improvement. After all these pros, the use of various screw types and the need for heat to remove the display and rear panel adhesive remain minor obstacles. But at least Apple’s intent is in the right direction.

And now, even the iPhone 15 series might see a score boost retroactively. Its lower score was mainly due to parts serialization issues, which have been addressed by the more accessible repair options in iOS 18.

More here.