iPhone 17 Plus Screen Size Might Be Smaller Than Current Plus Variant, Says Report

Over the years, Apple has increased the screen size for its iPhones, and Cupertino will likely continue the tradition with the iPhone 16 Pro series. And if leaks and rumors about the iPhone 16 series weren’t enough, some tipsters have begun winding up the rumors about next year’s iPhone 17 series.

One such rumor comes from analyst Ross Young, who has a reliable track record with such developments. Young claims via a post on X (paywalled) that 2025’s iPhone 17 Plus could feature a smaller screen than the current Plus models.

Although Young doesn’t dive into specifics, he suggests the Plus model will find itself nestled between the screens of the regular iPhone 17 and the iPhone 17 Pro, leaning towards the dimensions of the iPhone 17 Pro Max.

As a matter of fact, the current iPhone 15 Plus measures about 6.7 inches, and the upcoming iPhone 16 Plus, per similar reports, could come in the same size, which is 6.7 inches. However, the iPhone 16 Pro models could see a size bump, bringing them to 6.3 inches, and 6.9 inches, respectively, for Pro and Pro Max.

It isn’t clear why Apple would shrink the iPhone 17 Plus display, but there’s one thing for sure: if Apple decides to release the iPhone 17 Plus with a comparatively smaller screen size, it might raise eyebrows, but I don’t think that the change in size could be substantial; it would likely be a mere speck. Yet, given Apple’s penchant for last-minute adjustments, nothing is set in stone until the products hit the shelves.

That said, Apple has already announced dates for the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), and it’s kicking off on June 10 and wrapping up on June 14. The event will feature many software-related announcements, including a preview of iOS 18 and artificial intelligence.

