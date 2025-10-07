iPhone 17 Pro’s Sharp Aluminum Edges Scuff Fast

The new iPhone 17 Pro has been praised for its refined design, but early adopters are discovering a frustrating downside to its crisp new look.



Viral posts across social media show the colored finish chipping and scuffing around the sharp edges of the camera island, revealing the silver aluminum beneath.



This cosmetic wear is appearing just weeks after launch, leaving many users concerned about the long-term durability of the phone’s new finish, particularly on the striking Cosmic Orange models.

Why the Camera Bump Is Chipping So Easily

The issue stems from a combination of material and geometry. The iPhone 17 Pro features a new aluminum unibody with a pronounced, sharp-edged lip around the camera system.



While visually striking, this crisp edge creates a high-pressure contact point. When the phone is placed on or slides across a hard surface, even lightly, the force is concentrated on that tiny edge.



This pressure is enough to scrape away the colored coating, a problem less common on devices with more rounded or chamfered transitions. As one user noted, a simple tilted grab can effectively “sand” the color right off that edge, creating an unintentional “two-tone” look.

How to Prevent Scratches and Scuffs

For owners of the new iPhone 17 Pro, prevention is the most effective strategy. The simplest solution is to use a case with a raised protective ring around the camera lenses.



This small bumper ensures the vulnerable aluminum edge never makes direct contact with tabletops or other flat surfaces.



For those who prefer a caseless experience, standalone camera-ring protectors are available that adhere directly to the island, offering a nearly invisible layer of defense. Simple habit changes, like consciously picking the phone up rather than sliding it, can also go a long way in preserving the pristine finish.

What to Do If Your iPhone Is Already Marked

If your phone’s camera island already shows signs of chipping, a case will effectively hide the cosmetic damage. It is strongly advised not to attempt a DIY fix with products like automotive touch-up pens, as matching the color and adhesion on anodized aluminum is notoriously difficult and often makes the blemish more noticeable.



It’s important to remember that standard cosmetic wear and tear is typically not covered under Apple’s hardware warranty. However, if your device arrived with markings out of the box or if the finish appears to be flaking excessively without impact, you should document the issue immediately and contact Apple for an evaluation.