iPhone 17 Rumors Surface on the Eve of Apple Awe Dropping Event

With less than a day to go before Apple’s iPhone event, new details about the iPhone 17 lineup are emerging from Chinese social media. The focus is on two models: the iPhone 17 Air and the iPhone 17 Pro Max.

iPhone 17 Air

On Weibo, the account Fixed Focus Digital claimed the ultra-thin iPhone 17 Air will not debut in China because it lacks a physical SIM card slot. The post added that production capacity for the device remains limited compared to the iPhone 16E.

However, regulatory filings have suggested there will be a version of the iPhone 17 Air with a SIM card slot. If accurate, that would mean Apple plans to release multiple variants depending on the market. Outside of China, the device is expected to rely entirely on eSIM technology, continuing Apple’s gradual move away from physical SIM cards.

iPhone 17 Pro Max

Another Weibo source, Ice Universe, reiterated that the iPhone 17 Pro Max will measure 8.725mm in thickness. For comparison, the iPhone 16 Pro Max is 8.25mm thick. The increase of nearly 5% reportedly accommodates a larger 5,088 mAh battery, according to earlier leaks.

Ice Universe also compared the device to Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S26 Ultra, which is 7.9mm thick. If the information holds true, the iPhone 17 Pro Max would be noticeably bulkier than its rival, though with a corresponding boost in battery capacity.

The final word rests with Apple. The company will confirm details at its iPhone launch event tomorrow.