iPhone 17 USB-C Charging Speeds Tested with All Apple Chargers

Apple’s iPhone 17 might not look radically different from its predecessor, but one thing users will notice right away is how much faster it charges. In real-world tests, the standard model hits higher peak speeds and reaches 50% capacity noticeably quicker than the iPhone 16 series. The improvement isn’t dramatic, but it’s meaningful for anyone who relies on their phone to power through the day.

Faster Peak Speeds Across a Range of Chargers

According to testing shared by ChargerLAB, the iPhone 17 reached a peak charging speed of around 27W to 28W when paired with a wide range of Apple’s USB-C power adapters. That includes:

29W USB-C Power Adapter

30W USB-C Power Adapter

35W Dual USB-C Port Power Adapter

35W Dual USB-C Port Compact Power Adapter

40W Dynamic Power Adapter (60W Max)

61W USB-C Power Adapter

67W USB-C Power Adapter

70W USB-C Power Adapter

96W USB-C Power Adapter

140W USB-C Power Adapter

This marks a small but clear bump over the 23W peak speeds recorded on the iPhone 16, showing that Apple’s standard model now handles more power more efficiently. Even though the iPhone 17 Pro models can briefly push that figure to around 36W, all models in the lineup share a key upgrade: they now charge to 50% in just 20 minutes with a compatible charger. That’s a notable improvement from the 30 minutes it took the iPhone 16 series to hit the same mark.

Apple’s New 40W Adapter

Apple’s new 40W Dynamic Power Adapter (60W Max) is a big part of this faster experience. It’s designed to optimize charging across devices, from iPhones to MacBooks, and is now available in markets including the U.S., Canada, China, Japan, Mexico, Taiwan, and the Philippines.

However, the charger itself isn’t the only piece of the puzzle. You also need a proper USB-C cable to unlock these speeds. Cheaper or older cables may not support the required power delivery. If you’re unsure, Apple’s included USB-C cable is capable of handling the maximum charging performance.

MagSafe Charging Gets a Boost Too

ChargerLAB’s testing also revealed a bump in wireless charging. The iPhone 17 hit a 29W peak with Apple’s latest MagSafe Charger, with sustained speeds holding at around 25W. That’s a welcome jump for users who prefer the convenience of wireless charging without compromising too much on speed.

A Subtle but Significant Upgrade

The regular iPhone 17 might not have the Pro’s higher wattage ceiling, but its improvements are noticeable where they matter. Faster wired and wireless charging, shorter time to reach 50%, and broader compatibility with Apple’s power adapters all add up to a more efficient daily experience.

For most users, that means less time tethered to a wall and more time using the phone. That’s the kind of upgrade that makes a difference in everyday use.