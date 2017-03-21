Apple Adds (PRODUCT)RED to iPhone 7 Lineup

Along with new iPad models, Apple introduced a (PRODUCT)RED version of the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus on Tuesday. The new models are called (PRODUCT)RED Special Edition and are available in 128 GB and 256 GB capacities.

Proceeds from the sale of (PRODUCT)RED devices, including the new iPhone 7 (PRODUCT)RED Special Edition lineup, go to the Global Fund to help cure AIDS and eradicate tuberculosis and malaria epidemics. The new iPhone model marks 10 years of Apple’s partnership with PRODUCT(RED).

Like other iPhone 7 models, the RED version includes Lightning EarPods, Lightning to USB charger cable with a 5W power adapter, and a Lightning to 3.5 mm headphone jack adapter.

Pricing starts at US$749 for the 128 GB iPhone 7 version and $869 for the iPhone 7 Plus version and they’ll be available for purchase starting on Friday, March 24th.