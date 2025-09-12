iPhone Air Postponed in China While Apple Awaits eSIM Clearance

Apple has delayed the launch of the iPhone Air in China after regulators raised concerns over eSIM technology. The new model, the thinnest iPhone yet at just 5.6mm, relies entirely on eSIM and does not support physical SIM cards. China’s current policies restrict eSIM services, which makes the device incompatible.

The company initially announced that the iPhone Air would debut in China through carrier China Telecom. However, Apple has since revised its plans. On Friday, the company replaced the original preorder and release schedule on its mainland website with a notice that “release information [will] be updated later.” Preorders for other iPhone 17 models remain unchanged and begin Friday evening, with deliveries starting September 19.

Regulatory pushback stalls rollout

China has not embraced eSIM, rejecting broad adoption of the technology. As a result, every iPhone sold in the country still includes a physical SIM card tray, except for the iPhone Air. Apple now faces the task of negotiating with regulators before it can introduce the device.

In a statement to Chinese media, Apple said it is “working closely with regulatory authorities to bring it to China as soon as possible.” The company added that China Unicom, China Mobile, and China Telecom will provide eSIM support once they receive approval from regulators.

According to The South China Morning Post, Apple had originally planned to open iPhone Air preorders at 8 p.m. local time on Friday, with deliveries scheduled to begin September 19. Those details have now been removed as Apple awaits government clearance. The report notes that while China Mobile has enabled eSIM services for mobile phones, it has not confirmed a launch date.

For customers outside China, the rollout remains on track. Preorders for the iPhone Air and the full iPhone 17 lineup begin at 10 a.m. Pacific Time. In the United States, where Apple shifted entirely to eSIM with the iPhone 14, the new iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max models gain around two extra hours of battery life compared to older models with physical SIM slots.