iPhone Designer Jony Ive Drops $73 Million on Four-Home Compound in Exclusive SF Enclave

Sir Jony Ive, the legendary designer behind iconic Apple products like the iPhone, has made a significant real-estate move, purchasing four homes in a single day for nearly $73 million. The properties are located in Belvedere, an ultra-exclusive and secluded city in Marin County surrounded by water, known for its breathtaking views of the San Francisco skyline and Golden Gate Bridge. This massive purchase signals a deepening of his roots in the Bay Area as he embarks on a new professional chapter.

The acquisition includes three adjacent houses on Golden Gate Avenue and a fourth on nearby Beach Road, effectively creating a private compound. The largest of the homes alone cost $43.5 million and boasts five bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, and a staggering annual tax bill of around $590,000. For context, the average home value in the affluent Belvedere Tiburon area is approximately $4.3 million, making Ive’s purchase a standout even among the wealthy.

Public records show the properties were previously owned by entities connected to Apercen Partners, a tax consulting firm that caters to high-net-worth individuals, and linked to former Facebook executive Matt Cohler. One of the homes has a colorful history, having once been rented for $15,000 a month to Samuel “Mouli” Cohen, a tech CEO who was later sentenced to 22 years in prison for fraud and money laundering.

Ive’s strategy of acquiring multiple adjoining properties mirrors a trend among tech billionaires who create large, private compounds for family, guests, and security. Both Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Ive’s new collaborator, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, have similarly amassed collections of neighboring homes in Palo Alto and San Francisco, respectively.

This real estate splurge comes as Ive’s design firm, LoveFrom, collaborates closely with Altman’s OpenAI. The two are reportedly working to develop a new category of artificial intelligence hardware. This venture aims to create the first physical products powered by ChatGPT, with Ive’s renowned design team leading the effort to shape the look and feel of these future devices.

While details remain scarce, reports suggest the partnership is exploring several concepts, including a smart speaker-like device, AI-powered glasses, and other wearables. Altman has publicly praised a prototype he tested, calling it one of the most impressive pieces of technology he has ever seen. The substantial investment in a new home base underscores the significance of Ive’s new role in the burgeoning AI industry.

The purchase of the Belvedere compound solidifies Jony Ive’s presence in the heart of the tech world. As he channels his formidable design talent into the next wave of AI products with OpenAI, his latest real estate acquisition is a clear statement of his long-term commitment to innovating in Silicon Valley.