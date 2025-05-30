iPhone Prices May Rise as Trump Tariffs Temporarily Reinstated

Apple and its users were set to breathe a sigh of relief after the US Court of International Trade recently blocked the Trump administration’s tariff plans that would have steeply raised iPhone prices.

However, a federal appeals court has now granted the Trump administration’s request to temporarily pause the ruling. As CNBC reports, this move has reinstated tariffs on Chinese imports for now, including a 20% levy on Apple iPhones, pending further legal proceedings.

Both parties have until June 9th to file arguments about the case, following which the courts will decide if a longer stay is in order during the appeal process.

This development poses challenges for Apple, which relies on China for a significant portion of its iPhone production. Regardless of the outcome of the case, Apple is likely to face increased production costs, potentially leading to higher prices of iPhones and other Apple devices.

Moreover, the company also faces the challenge of two additional tariffs, one on all products imported with semiconductors, and another on all smartphones manufactured outside of the United States. This makes it difficult to predict the retail price of upcoming Apple products like the iPhone 17 series.

Apple has not increased the price of the base iPhone in the US since 2020. But the ongoing tariff drama suggests that this is likely to change this year.