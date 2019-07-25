iPhone Suppliers Prepare to Produce 75 Million Devices

Apple suppliers have reportedly begun preparations to produce parts for up to 75 million iPhones in the second half of 2019 (via Bloomberg News). The number signaled demand for the device has stabilized.

Preparing for three new iPhone Models

The latest iPhone is expected in September. Asian suppliers are said to be preparing components for three different models of the smartphone. Production could reportedly be ramped up to supply components for 80 million devices if required. It all indicates a stabilized market, after a fall in sales last year.

Bloomberg Intelligence analysts John Butler and Boyoung Kim commented:

Apple’s growth has become more cyclical and slowed along with the global smartphone market, leaving it dependent on iPhone upgrades to drive sales.

“Apple’s inability to raise iPhone prices much higher is constraining growth,” they added. Furthermore, “weakness in China due to competition and the trade war with the U.S. remains an issue.”