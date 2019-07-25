Galaxy Fold is Finally Launching in September

The end of the Galaxy Fold may nearly be here. Samsung announced Wednesday that the device is finally ready to officially launch in September.

Galaxy Fold Launch Plagued With Problems

Reviewers found a number of well-documented issues with the device when originally sent it. Samsung said that it has now made improvements. According to a post on its website these improvements included:

The top protective layer of the Infinity Flex Display has been extended beyond the bezel, making it apparent that it is an integral part of the display structure and not meant to be removed.

Galaxy Fold features additional reinforcements to better protect the device from external particles while maintaining its signature foldable experience:

The top and bottom of the hinge area have been strengthened with newly added protection caps.

The company said it had optimized apps for the user interface too.