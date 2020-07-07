iPhone Trade-In Prices Have Been Cut

Charlotte Henry

@charlotteahenry
Under a minute read
| News

Apple has cut the trade-in values of many iPhone models (via MacRumors). It adds to the speculation that the iPhone 12 will be announced in the coming weeks.

iPhone XR smartphone available in several colors

New iPhone Trade-In Values

The new trade-in values are as follows:

  • iPhone XS Max: $450 (down $50)
  • ‌iPhone XS‌: $370 (down $50)
  • iPhone XR: $270 (down $30)
  • ‌iPhone‌ X: $280 (down $40)
  • ‌iPhone‌ 8 Plus: $220 (down $30)
  • ‌iPhone‌ 7 Plus: $130 (down $20)
  • ‌iPhone‌ 7: $110 (down $10)
  • ‌iPhone‌ 6s: $80 to $70 (down $10)
  • ‌iPhone‌ 6 Plus: $50 to $45 (down $5)

Trade-in values for some devices remain unchanged:

  • iPhone 8 ($170),
  • iPhone 6S plus ($100)
  • iPhone 6 ($30)
  • 1st generation SE ($30)

It is also possible to get money off a purchase with Android phones as well as other Apple devices like iPads.

