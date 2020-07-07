iPhone Trade-In Prices Have Been Cut

Apple has cut the trade-in values of many iPhone models (via MacRumors). It adds to the speculation that the iPhone 12 will be announced in the coming weeks.

New iPhone Trade-In Values

The new trade-in values are as follows:

iPhone XS Max: $450 (down $50)

‌iPhone XS‌: $370 (down $50)

iPhone XR: $270 (down $30)

‌iPhone‌ X: $280 (down $40)

‌iPhone‌ 8 Plus: $220 (down $30)

‌iPhone‌ 7 Plus: $130 (down $20)

‌iPhone‌ 7: $110 (down $10)

‌iPhone‌ 6s: $80 to $70 (down $10)

‌iPhone‌ 6 Plus: $50 to $45 (down $5)

Trade-in values for some devices remain unchanged:

iPhone 8 ($170),

iPhone 6S plus ($100)

iPhone 6 ($30)

1st generation SE ($30)

It is also possible to get money off a purchase with Android phones as well as other Apple devices like iPads.