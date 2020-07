Samsung Smart TVs now have the Apple Music lyrics tool. The feature is available on all sets released in 2018 and later.

Apple Music Lyrics on Samsung Smart TVs

Samsung was the first company to integrate Apple Music into its smart tv platform. Now users can follow along to the lyrics of a song in real-time, as they can on Apple devices.

The search-by-lyric functionality is also available. The Apple Music app is available from the Samsung TV app store.