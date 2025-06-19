iPhone Trade-In Values Fall as Apple Ends Limited-Time Bonus

Apple has quietly lowered the maximum cash you can get for an old iPhone after its month-long “extra credit” trade-in offer expired on 18 June. The reductions, which range from $5 to $30 per device, hit Apple’s online and in-store trade-in programme in the United States and “select other countries” on Thursday morning.

The cuts reverse a temporary boost Apple introduced on 23 May, when it bumped payouts by exactly the same amounts to tempt upgraders ahead of the back-to-school buying season. That bump, Apple’s first iPhone trade-in sweetener since early 2024, was scheduled to run for four weeks and ended without extension.

iPhone model New cap Old cap 15 Pro Max up to $630 $650 15 Pro up to $500 $520 14 Pro Max up to $455 $460 13 Pro Max up to $370 $380 12 Pro Max up to $280 $300 SE (3rd gen) up to $100 $120

Most recent models lost just $10–$20 of value, but older handsets such as the iPhone SE (3rd generation) and iPhone 12 series saw the steepest 15–20 percent drops.

Apple’s trade-in prices rarely move outside of new-product launches, so the June discount window was a rare chance to squeeze a little extra from ageing hardware. Anyone who started. but did not complete, a trade-in during the promotional window keeps the higher quote once Apple’s partner inspects the device, but new quotes reflect the lower rates.

How To Still Maximize Value

There’s still a chance for you to maximize value on your old iPhone.

Compare channels: Private resales on marketplaces often beat Apple's convenience-oriented pricing, especially for higher-capacity Pro models.

Condition counts: Factory-reset devices in good cosmetic shape fetch the advertised "up to" price; screen cracks or battery issues reduce credit.

Customers can start a trade-in online or in an Apple Store and must ship or hand in the old phone within 14 days of receiving the new one.