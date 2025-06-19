iPhone Trade-In Values Fall as Apple Ends Limited-Time Bonus

Apple has quietly lowered the maximum cash you can get for an old iPhone after its month-long “extra credit” trade-in offer expired on 18 June. The reductions, which range from $5 to $30 per device, hit Apple’s online and in-store trade-in programme in the United States and “select other countries” on Thursday morning.
The cuts reverse a temporary boost Apple introduced on 23 May, when it bumped payouts by exactly the same amounts to tempt upgraders ahead of the back-to-school buying season. That bump, Apple’s first iPhone trade-in sweetener since early 2024, was scheduled to run for four weeks and ended without extension.
|iPhone model
|New cap
|Old cap
|15 Pro Max
|up to $630
|$650
|15 Pro
|up to $500
|$520
|14 Pro Max
|up to $455
|$460
|13 Pro Max
|up to $370
|$380
|12 Pro Max
|up to $280
|$300
|SE (3rd gen)
|up to $100
|$120
Most recent models lost just $10–$20 of value, but older handsets such as the iPhone SE (3rd generation) and iPhone 12 series saw the steepest 15–20 percent drops.
Apple’s trade-in prices rarely move outside of new-product launches, so the June discount window was a rare chance to squeeze a little extra from ageing hardware. Anyone who started. but did not complete, a trade-in during the promotional window keeps the higher quote once Apple’s partner inspects the device, but new quotes reflect the lower rates.
How To Still Maximize Value
There’s still a chance for you to maximize value on your old iPhone.
- Act fast: Apple updates quotes regularly; historically, values slip again when new iPhones arrive each September.
- Compare channels: Private resales on marketplaces often beat Apple’s convenience-oriented pricing, especially for higher-capacity Pro models.
- Condition counts: Factory-reset devices in good cosmetic shape fetch the advertised “up to” price; screen cracks or battery issues reduce credit.
Customers can start a trade-in online or in an Apple Store and must ship or hand in the old phone within 14 days of receiving the new one.