iPhone Users Get Visual Voicemail with Google Fi Update

Google Fi Wireless has started rolling out visual voicemail support for iPhones, ending the need to access voicemails through the Fi app. The update, which began on June 24, will be fully available by July 2. Once complete, iOS users can play, share, and delete voicemail messages directly from the built-in Phone app.

Previously, Fi subscribers had to rely on the Google Fi app to listen to or read voicemails. The lack of integration led to duplicated notifications from both the Phone and Fi apps, causing confusion and delays in message retrieval. With this update, Google Fi is simplifying the experience for iPhone users by fully shifting voicemail functionality into the native iOS interface.

Users Must Act Before August 13 to Save Old Messages

As part of this change, Google Fi is permanently phasing out voicemail access in its iOS app. Users who want to retain old messages must download them using Google Takeout before August 13. After this date, those voicemails will no longer be available. Instructions for downloading are available through Google Takeout and Google’s support page.

According to a message posted in the Fi app and Apple’s App Store, users will need to use the Phone app to set up voicemail greetings and manage messages starting July 2. Google also emphasized the removal of duplicate voicemail notifications as part of this upgrade. More details can be found on the Google Fi Wireless app listing.

Part of a Larger iOS Push from Google Fi

This update follows other iOS-focused improvements from Google Fi earlier this year. In iOS 18.4, Apple added RCS support, enabling richer messaging features for iPhone users on Fi. In April, Google also introduced simplified setup and activation for iPhones, data-only eSIM options, and international 5G support across 92 countries on eligible plans.

The visual voicemail rollout marks another step in Google Fi’s push to bring parity between Android and iOS experiences, especially as it continues to expand its service offerings during its 10th anniversary year.