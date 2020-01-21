iPhone XS and XS Max Available Now For $699

The iPhone XS and XS Max are currently available from $699 on the refurb store. That’s $200 down on the original retail price.

Save $200 or More on an iPhone XS

A 64GB iPhone XS is available for $699, with a 256GB one at $829, and the 512GB model at $999. Meanwhile, the Max version starts at $749 for 64GB. It’s $929 for a 256GB model, and $1,099 for the 512GB version. The devices are unlocked and seemed to be available in all the colors at the time of this writing. However, devices can run out on the refurb store, so it is best to grab deals early.

All devices bought through the refurb store are certified by Apple. They come with the same one-year warranty as a brand new iPhones, and accompanied by all the relevant manuals and accessories. Furthermore, they come with a new battery and outer shell, and even a new white box.