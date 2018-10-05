Apple Looking into iPhone XS LTE Issue

Apple is currently looking into the iPhone XS LTE issue, which affects some owners of the iPhone XS and XS Max.

iPhone XS LTE Issue

According to an iPhone XS Max owner Apple is carrying out a research program with some customers experiencing LTE connectivity problems.

@reneritchie Apple just reached out to me to see if I could answer some questions about my Xs Max reception issues they’re doing an outreach to some affected users and are asking to install a baseband logger to track my connection to the tower — Devin Meredith 🇺🇸🧐 (@Devmer11) October 3, 2018

Apple asked him to install a baseband logger to track his cellular connection. Other owners have confirmed being asked to share device logs with Apple engineers.

Symptoms of the connectivity problem includes fewer bars and poorer signals in these iPhone models. However, it sounds like it only affects a certain number of users, so it’s not a universal issue.

