iPhones Using Chinese Panels Face Possible US Import Ban

The US International Trade Commission (ITC) has issued a preliminary ruling recommending a ban on the import of BOE-manufactured OLED displays, a move that could impact certain iPhones sold in the United States. This decision stems from Samsung Display’s trade secret case against its Chinese rival, accusing BOE of unlawfully using proprietary OLED manufacturing technologies.

The ITC found that Samsung Display “has proven by a preponderance of evidence” that BOE misappropriated trade secrets in the development of its OLED panels. The regulator’s ruling calls for a “limited exclusion order” that would block further imports of infringing displays and modules, as well as a “cease and desist” order prohibiting the use and sale of any existing inventory. While the ruling is not yet final, it is rare for the ITC to reverse such preliminary decisions. The final determination is expected in November 2025.

If implemented, the ban would apply to OLED displays made using Samsung’s trade secrets, and to devices using those displays. However, completed products already imported before the ban would not be affected. The White House would have a 60-day window after the ruling to veto the recommendation, though such action is uncommon.

Potential Consequences for Apple

Apple has relied on BOE for display components in several iPhone models, including variants of the iPhone 15 and upcoming iPhone 17. While recent reports suggest BOE’s panels are mainly used for devices destined for the Chinese market, past models containing BOE displays have been sold in the US. The ambiguity lies in whether the ITC’s ban will target displays as standalone components or finished products containing them, such as smartphones.

South Korean publication JoongAng Daily notes that this distinction remains unresolved. Since iPhones are assembled outside the US, Apple imports completed devices rather than raw display components. This complicates the potential impact of any import restriction.

Legal Fallout and Industry Repercussions

Foldable Phone Illustration

ET News reports that the ITC’s ruling is a direct result of Samsung Display’s 2023 complaint, which accused BOE of stealing core OLED technologies. The ITC sided with Samsung, finding BOE in violation of Section 337 of the Tariff Act, which addresses unfair trade practices.

Apple previously cut ties with BOE after the supplier was caught making unauthorized changes to iPhone 14 panel designs. While BOE has since resumed limited supply to Apple, it remains a minor player compared to Samsung Display and LG Display.

According to JoongAng Daily, Samsung Display’s lawsuit against BOE also includes a federal case in the Eastern District of Texas, where Samsung is seeking damages for lost profits, BOE’s unjust enrichment, and punitive compensation.

Apple, for its part, may not face immediate disruption. But if Samsung were to pursue legal action against smartphone makers using BOE displays, Apple could be drawn deeper into the dispute. That risk is offset by Apple’s growing reliance on Samsung Display, which was recently selected to produce screens for Apple’s foldable iPhones.

This case underscores how trade secret litigation can shape the global tech supply chain. For BOE, the stakes are high. Its push to expand OLED production, especially to serve Apple, now faces a major setback in the world’s largest smartphone market.