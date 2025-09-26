Is the iPhone 17 Pro Waterproof?

Short answer: No. iPhone 17 Pro is water-resistant, not waterproof. It’s rated IP68 under IEC 60529, which means it can handle immersion up to 6 meters for up to 30 minutes in controlled tests. Liquid damage still isn’t covered by warranty.

What IP68 really means

IP68 protects against dust and brief, shallow submersion. It doesn’t guarantee safety in pools, oceans, hot tubs, or high-velocity water. Over time, resistance can degrade with wear, drops, or repairs. Don’t charge a wet iPhone.

Practical tips to avoid damage

Rinse with fresh water if exposed to saltwater, then dry completely before charging.

Avoid soaps, detergents, and pressurized jets.

If the phone gets wet, power down, gently dry, and let it air-dry before use.

