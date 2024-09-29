Is This Upcoming M4 MacBook Pro’s Leaked Packaging?

An unverified packaging leak for the purported M4 MacBook Pro has surfaced on social media, initially shared by user ShrimpApplePro. The leak, if authentic, indicates several potential changes to the base model MacBook Pro.

According to the leak, the base model M4 MacBook Pro will have 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. The packaging also says that a 10-core CPU and 10-core GPU are a step up from the M3 chip’s 8-core CPU.

Perhaps the most intriguing detail is the mention of three Thunderbolt 4 ports, an upgrade from the current M3 MacBook Pro’s two ports. The packaging hints at a color change, with “SPB” (typically denoting Space Black) listed instead of the usual Space Gray.

The leak might look real, but it’s good to be doubtful. An interesting thing to note is that it talks about a QR code for product info, something Apple started doing with the iPhone 16. However, there are some mistakes, such as references to both “Apple ID” and “Apple Account,” which raise questions about its authenticity.

But on the other hand, the tech specs of the iPhone 16 still mention “Apple ID.”

As with all leaks, this information should be taken with a grain of salt. Apple has not officially announced any details about the M4 MacBook Pro, and specifications are subject to change.

More here.