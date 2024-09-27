iTunes for Windows Gets a Security Update

Apple has released a security update for iTunes for Windows, addressing a vulnerability that could have compromised user systems. The update, iTunes 12.13.3, was released on September 12, 2024, and is now available for all Windows users, as revealed by 9to5Mac.

The security update fixes a problem that lets attackers who already have access to the computer gain more control over it. Apple fixed this problem by adding better limits or “improved restrictions” to solve the issue.

While iTunes has been discontinued on macOS, it is still usable and used by many on Microsft’s OS, mostly for managing iOS devices and accessing Apple Podcasts.

Windows users can update iTunes by following these steps:

Open iTunes Click on the “Help” menu Select “Check for Updates”

For those who installed iTunes through the Microsoft Store, the update should be applied automatically.

However, iTunes remains the sole option for accessing Apple Podcasts on Windows. Earlier this year, Apple launched standalone Apple Music and Apple TV apps for Windows, along with a dedicated app for managing iOS devices.

It’s important for Windows users still using iTunes to stay updated as soon as possible for security reasons.

Do you still use iTunes? If yes, for podcasts or other functionalities?