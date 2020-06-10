Jack Dorsey Makes ‘Juneteenth’ Annual Holiday at Twitter And Square

Jack Dorsey announced late Tuesday that the two firms he leads, Twitter and Square, will mark June 19 as a holiday to show support for racial diversity. ‘Juneteenth’ will now permanently be a fixture for his firms in the U.S. (via Reuters).

Jack Dorsey Declares June 19 a Holiday Celebrating Racial Diversity

In a tweet, Mr. Dorsey said that the day will “forevermore” be “a day for celebration, education, and connection.”

Both Twitter and Square are making #Juneteenth (June 19th) a company holiday in the US, forevermore. A day for celebration, education, and connection.https://t.co/xmR3fWMiRs — jack (@jack) June 9, 2020

His announcement comes as tech firms increasingly look at ways to both celebrate and improve racial diversity after the death of George Floyd and the subsequent protests. The day chosen is significant as it commemorates the abolition of slavery in the U.S. by President Abraham Lincoln.

