Apple Music and Beats 1 Mark Blackout Tuesday in Support of Black Lives Matter

All across social media, users have been posting a black square in an attempt to spread an anti-racism message and show support for the Black Lives Matter movement. Apple Music is also marking the campaign, along with the Beats 1 radio station.

Beats 1 Shows Support For Black Lives Matter

When your load the Music app, it displays a black screen with a message:

In steadfast support of the Black voices that define music, creativity, and culture, we use ours. This moment calls upon us all to speak and act against racism and injustice of all kinds. we stand in solidarity with Black communities everywhere.

Tapping the ‘Listen Together’ button takes users to a live broadcast of the Beats 1 radio station. The station is broadcasting music from a wide range of Black artists and artists of color. Much of it is tackling the issues of racism and police brutality.

[Apple Donating to Equal Justice Initiative and Other Non-Profits Following George Floyd Death]