Theresa Kang-Lowe Signs Multi-Year Deal With Apple TV+

Former talent agency partner at WME Theresa Kang-Lowe is starting her own management company and signed a multi-year deal with Apple TV+ (via Hollywood Reporter).

Theresa Kang-Lowe

In her new role with Apple Ms. Kang-Lowe will focus on discovering and amplifying “underrepresented voices.” Her new company called Blue Marble Pictures was inspired by the famous Blue Marble photo taken by the crew of Apollo 17 in the early 1970s.

Her client roster reads like a who’s who of Hollywood, with producers, writers, directors and talent including Riz Ahmed, Simon Beaufoy, Damien Chazelle, Deborah Chow, Ryan Coogler, Guillermo del Toro, Gillian Flynn, Gal Gadot, Lisa Joy and Jonah Nolan, Lena Waithe, and Steven Zaillian.

Director Alfonso Cuaron will be working with Ms. Kang-Lowe while remaining at WME.