Earn $50 in Apple Cash When You Spend $50 at Walgreens

Apple and Walgreens are teaming up to offer a deal for new Apple Card customers. Open an account during June and spend US$50 at Walgreens using the Apple Card to get US$50 in daily Apple Cash within the first 30 days of opening your account.

50/50

You’ll find the offer in the Walgreens app at the bottom of its Weekly Ad & Coupons section. Tap on the Apply Now button to get started.

Walgreens is also part of the Apple Pay 3% club, where you can get 3% cash back on purchases using Apple Pay and an Apple Card set as your default payment option.