Walgreens Joins Apple Card 3% Daily Cash Program

Walgreens and Duane Reade join Uber and Uber Eats as part of Apple’s 3% Daily Cash program. It works at retail stores, Walgreen’s app and its website (via TechCrunch).

3% Daily Cash

Here are the Daily Cash percentages:

1% with the physical Apple Card

2% when you use Apple Pay

3% with Apple products and selected companies

You can Daily Cash back with every qualifying purchase, and the money goes into your Apple Cash account. You can then use Apple Cash to send money through iMessage, or use it on the App Store/iTunes Store. We expect more merchants to join the 3% program in the future, probably starting with those that already accept Apple Pay.

