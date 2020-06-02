Apple Pay Rolls Out Support for Hong Kong Octopus Card

Apple is rolling out Apple Pay support for Octopus Card, Hong Kong’s popular card for transit and retail (via Ata Distance).
Octopus Card Support
The feature is gradually rolling out for Apple customers in Hong Kong. The addition means that contactless payments can be made with iPhone and Apple Watch, and with iOS 12.3 or later you can add it as your Express Transit card.
New virtual Octopus cards can be created directly in Wallet just like Apple Pay Suica cards or added via the Octopus app (v6). Plastic Octopus cards can also be transferred to Wallet but cannot be used after transfer. Some attached services are not supported, be sure to check Important Notes to Customers before transferring a plastic Octopus.
