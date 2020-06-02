iPhone Prices Slashed on Chinese Platforms Tmall and JD.com

The cost of various iPhone models in China has been slashed. The move is part of the 6.18 online shopping festival (via CNBC).

Major iPhone Reductions on Tmall and JD.com

The discounts apply even to new and top-end models. The iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max and iPhone SE have all had their prices cut on the official Apple store on Tmall – the platform owned by Alibaba. There are also highly aggressive discounts on offer from official reseller JD.com.

On Tmall, a 64GB iPhone 11 is 4,779 yuan ($669.59), downs from 5,499. The iPhone 11 Pro, meanwhile, begins at 7,579 yuan instead of 8,699 yuan, with the Pro Max starting at 8,359 yuan instead of 9,599. The new iPhone SE is now 3,099 yuan instead of 3,299 yuan. Over on JD.com, the discounts are even more dramatic. The iPhone 11 64GB is 4,599 yuan, 11 Pro is 6,999 yuan, and the Pro Max is 7,499 yuan. That means the iPhone 11 Pro Max has got a 21 percent discount. The iPhone SE is at 3,069 yuan. Interestingly, the store on Apple’s Chinese website is not showing these discounts.