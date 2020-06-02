Apple’s Research App Updated With Survey and Hearing Test

Apple updated its Research app today with a COVID-19 survey for participants in the Heart and Movement Study, and a new test for those in the Hearing Study.

Apple Research Updates

This update includes bug fixes and improvements, including:

New ’Speech in Noise’ test in the Apple Hearing Study to help understand participants’ hearing ability under various circumstances, including the presence of background noise.

New survey in the Apple Heart & Movement Study to help understand the impact of COVID-19 on daily life.

Launched in November 2019, the Research app is the hub for medical studies from institutions that Apple partners with. The Hearing Study is from the University of Michigan and data is shared with the World Health Organization. In the Women’s Health Study, Apple partnered with The Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health and the NIH’s National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences. Finally, the Heart and Movement Study is from Brigham and Women’s Hospital and the American Heart Association.