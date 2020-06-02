Smartphone Sales Dropped 20 Percent in Q1 2020, With Samsung and Huawei Worst Hit

Smartphone sales to end users collapsed by 20.2 percent in q1 2020, according to the latest data from Gartner. It showed that Samsung, Huawei, and Oppo were the worst hit of the big vendors.

Apple Weathers Q1 2020 Smartphone Sales Storm

Apple fared better than most of its key competitors. Its sales to end-users fell from 44.5 million in Q1 2019 to 40.9 million units in Q1 2020. That’s an 8.2 percent fall. Annette Zimmermann, research vice president at Gartner commented:

Apple had a strong start to the year thanks to its new product line up that saw strong momentum globally. If COVID-19 did not happen, the vendor would have likely seen its iPhone sales reached record level in the quarter. Supply chain disruptions and declining consumer spending put a halt to this positive trend in February,” sa “Apple’s ability to serve clients via its online stores and its production returning to near normal levels at the end of March helped recover some of the early positive momentum.

Meanwhile, Huawei took a 27.3 percent hit, while Samsung’s sales were down by 22.7 percent. OPPO sales fell by 19.1 percent. Only Xiamoi sales saw growth, up 1.4 percent.